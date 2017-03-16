› Home ›
Students advance to state competition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/16/2017 - 11:16am
in
Leader News Service
Three Lincoln Parish middle schoolers will represent Lincoln Parish at the Louisiana You Be the Chemist competition to vie for a slot at the National You Be the Chemist Competition.
Twins Benjamin and Jonathan Gunasekaran, of Ruston Junior High School, and Eli Watson, of Chourdrant High School, will travel April 29 to Baton Rouge to attempt a Lincoln Parish “three-peat” of the state title, said Cathi Cox-Boniol, Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE Coordinator.
