› Home ›
Distinguished professor, researcher in brain machine interfaces to speak
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:53am
in
Leader News Service
Louisiana Tech University’s Center for Biomedical Engineering and Rehabilitation Science and its Consortium on Neuronal Networks in Epilepsy and Memory will host a presentation by Jose C. Principe, distinguished professor of Electrical and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Florida, as part of the Seminar Series on Probing and Understanding the Brain.
The invited talk titled, “Somatosensory Brain Machine Interfaces,” will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of the Institute for Micromanufacturing at Louisiana Tech. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos