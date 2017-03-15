  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Distinguished professor, researcher in brain machine interfaces to speak

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:53am
in
Leader News Service
Principe.jpg

Louisiana Tech University’s Center for Biomedical Engineering and Rehabilitation Science and its Consortium on Neuronal Networks in Epilepsy and Memory will host a presentation by Jose C. Principe, distinguished professor of Electrical and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Florida, as part of the Seminar Series on Probing and Understanding the Brain.

The invited talk titled, “Somatosensory Brain Machine Interfaces,” will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of the Institute for Micromanufacturing at Louisiana Tech. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share