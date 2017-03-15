  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
MedCamps hosts fundraiser

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:49am
Leader News Service
Ruston cyclists ride the MedCampsMadness route a month before the big event.

On Saturday, Ruston will be hosting its own brand of “March Madness” — not Round 2 of NCAA Division 1 College Basketball, but MedCampsMadness, a 5K Run and/or Cycling Tour Event, promoted by and benefitting Med Camps of Louisiana.

“What began as Tour of Piney Hills five years ago, with various venues and routes, has morphed into what the Organizers, the City of Ruston, local runners, triathletes and cyclists see as an event with great potential, right now and in the years to come,” according to a press release from MedCamps of Louisiana.

