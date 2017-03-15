› Home ›
Members want to speak on serving alcohol
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:46am
Heather Small Hawley
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury members on the Public Works Committee voted to move forward with getting public opinion on the issue of serving alcohol at Lincoln Hall during their meeting Tuesday at the parish courthouse.
Lincoln Hall, a banquet facility with a 4,800 square foot banquet room, is owned by the Lincoln Parish Police Jury.
Members of the committee voted to transfer the lease agreement from Burton Entertainment, Inc. to Jimmy Shuff during the meeting.
