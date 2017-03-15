  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Members want to speak on serving alcohol

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:46am
Heather Small Hawley

The Lincoln Parish Police Jury members on the Public Works Committee voted to move forward with getting public opinion on the issue of serving alcohol at Lincoln Hall during their meeting Tuesday at the parish courthouse.

Lincoln Hall, a banquet facility with a 4,800 square foot banquet room, is owned by the Lincoln Parish Police Jury.

Members of the committee voted to transfer the lease agreement from Burton Entertainment, Inc. to Jimmy Shuff during the meeting.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

