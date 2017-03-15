› Home ›
Anti-litter effort breeds hope
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:34am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker is 65 years old and will tell you that until January, he never recycled anything. It wasn’t that he didn’t believe in it; he did.
It’s just that recycling has never been easy in Lincoln Parish, despite various governmental and commercial efforts to change that. So, when Walker began campaigning for mayor, instituting curbside recycling was one of his platform planks.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos