Eco Car team to showcase skills at competition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:31am
Rick Hohlt
One of Lincoln Parish’s crowning jewels is steps closer to spotlighting the community again.
The award-winning 2016-17 Ruston High School Bearcat Motorsport team is gearing up their Eco Cars for the 2017 Shell Eco-marathon Americas competition April 27-30 in Detroit.
The 19-member team has been hard at work fine tuning their 2016 second-place winning urban concept vehicle while also putting on the finishing touches of their prototype vehicle they began earlier this school year.
The team will compete in both the urban concept and prototype categories in this year’s competition.
