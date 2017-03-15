› Home ›
Tech softball to play at NSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:30am
Leader News Service
Louisiana Tech and Northwestern State step out of conference play on when the Lady Techsters and Demons square off at 6 p.m. today at the Lady Demon Diamond for a single game.
Fans can tune into the audio broadcast of the game clicking on the Listen Live link on the pregame story on LATechSports.com.
It will be the first of a home-and-home between Tech (16-9) and Northwestern State (9-16-1) who will also play in Ruston on March 15. Tech leads the all-time series against Northwestern State 53-47 with the two teams splitting last year’s games, each winning on the opponent’s field.
