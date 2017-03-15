  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Jim Mize Invitational runs today at Tech

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:28am
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech’s track and field teams are set to open the outdoor portion of their season today as the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters host the annual Jim Mize Invitational at the Jim Mize Track & Field Facility in Ruston.

The annual meet is set to begin at 4 p.m. today afternoon with field events, while the running events are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. today. Northwestern State and UL-Monroe will also compete in the one-day invitational. Admission into the Jim Mize Track and Field Facility is free.

