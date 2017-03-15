› Home ›
LA Tech batters Grambling, 15-1
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:23am
in
Leader News Service
It was another offensive clinic for Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night as the Diamond ‘Dogs pushed across 15 runs in a 15-1 victory over Grambling State (7-10) at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
“Offensively, we had a great night,” said Tech coach Lane Burroughs. “There were quality at-bats all over the place. We only had three punchouts and nine walks and any time you do that, you are going to have a chance to win the ball game. I thought we ran the bases tonight better than we have all year. We knew where their outfielders were and were able to take extra bases.”
