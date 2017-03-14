› Home ›
Renowned pianist returns to LPL
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 12:05pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
He has performed at the Lincoln Parish Library as a soloist several times with a wide variety of classical literature.
Now, Richard Dowling returns to share his passion for the music of Scott Joplin.
“You won’t want to miss Richard Dowling when he performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in the Library Events Center,” Sarah Creekmore, administrative assistant for the library, said.
“This library-sponsored event is free and open to the public, so bring anyone who enjoys the passion, humor and sheer fun of this purely American style of piano pizzazz.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos