Arrests net heroin

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 12:01pm
Jackson, Singleton charged with drug possession
Nancy Bergeron
Submitted photo - Two men face possession charges after a routine traffic stop turned up drugs in their vehicle. One suspect was charged with heroin possession and both were charged with possession of marijuana.

A Grambling man faces possession of heroin charges after a traffic stop for a signal violation turned up drugs in his vehicle.

Herman Bernard Jackson, 30, of 590 Mt. Olive Road in Grambling, was arrested shortly after midnight Monday when parish sheriff’s deputies initially noticed Jackson failed to signal properly at an intersection.

When deputies stopped Jackson’s white sedan, they saw a green suspected marijuana bud in the door handle on the passenger side, the arrest report states.

