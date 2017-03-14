› Home ›
Arrests net heroin
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 12:01pm
in
Jackson, Singleton charged with drug possession
Nancy Bergeron
A Grambling man faces possession of heroin charges after a traffic stop for a signal violation turned up drugs in his vehicle.
Herman Bernard Jackson, 30, of 590 Mt. Olive Road in Grambling, was arrested shortly after midnight Monday when parish sheriff’s deputies initially noticed Jackson failed to signal properly at an intersection.
When deputies stopped Jackson’s white sedan, they saw a green suspected marijuana bud in the door handle on the passenger side, the arrest report states.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos