Tech to host small business, research funding workshop
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 11:51am
Leader News Service
Louisiana Tech University will assist small businesses throughout the region in learning more about how federal agencies award funding for research at the 2017 Regional R&D Workshop, March 22 at the Louisiana Tech Shreveport Center.
The workshop, offered by Tech and the Technology Transfer Office, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Louisiana Tech Shreveport Center at 8028 Shreve Park Drive in Shreveport, and will focus on training attendees to take advantage of the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.
