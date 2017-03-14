  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Citizen’s Academy to host mock trial

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 11:47am
Katie Brumfield
This month, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Parish District Attorney’s Office will begin the Citizen’s Academy, a free program offered to any citizen interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the criminal justice system.

Over the course of four weeks, citizens will meet twice a week to discuss issues such as narcotic investigations, juvenile crimes and programs, economic crimes and more.

