Citizen’s Academy to host mock trial
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 11:47am
Katie Brumfield
This month, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Parish District Attorney’s Office will begin the Citizen’s Academy, a free program offered to any citizen interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the criminal justice system.
Over the course of four weeks, citizens will meet twice a week to discuss issues such as narcotic investigations, juvenile crimes and programs, economic crimes and more.
