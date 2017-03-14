› Home ›
A week to remember for Tech, GSU athletics
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 11:38am
in
O.K. Davis
Had it been scripted by a Hollywood agent, last week couldn’t have gone much better for Lincoln Parish college athletics.
It was arguably one of the most honored packed seven-day stretches ever for Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University.
The Bulldogs, Lady Techsters, Tigers and Lady Tigers basketball teams combined for accolades both within their conference and nation.
Ten different players and a head coach were recognized for their achievements.
