Diamond ’Dogs to host Grambling tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 11:31am
Leader Sports Service
After a three-game road swing which saw the Diamond ‘Dogs go 2-1, Louisiana Tech returns home for a pair of midweek games at 6 p.m. tonight against Grambling State and 6 p.m. Wednesday night against No. 9 Louisiana-Lafayette.
The Bulldogs split a pair of games against Arkansas State in Jonesboro over the weekend, as heavy snow wiped out the series finale that was originally scheduled for Sunday. Louisiana Tech will look to continue their winning ways at the Love Shack where the Bulldogs have won 18 of their last 19 games played.
