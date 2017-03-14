› Home ›
Tech, GSU teams WNIT bound
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 11:30am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Lincoln Parish will be well represented in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament later this week after it was announced late Monday night that both have received tourney invitations.
Louisiana Tech will open up play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Friday when the Lady Techsters travel to play at Southern Methodist.
Game times will be released today. The Tech-SMU contest will be a match-up of former Western Athletic Conference foes at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos