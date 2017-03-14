  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
The world needs more volunteers

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 11:18am
Cathy Judd
The Merriam Webster dictionary defines volunteer, a person who voluntarily undertakes or expresses a willingness to undertake a service. The LSU AgCenter Area Nutrition agent, Master Gardeners, and Louisiana Tech University students have been part of assisting with three Lincoln Parish school gardens. This learning experience would not be possible without the commitment of these volunteers.

Rozetta Smith, Mark and Hong Cross, all Master Gardeners, are volunteers who meet at the Lincoln Preparatory school twice a month teaching gardening skills and nutrition lessons.

