Womens hoops at center stage
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/14/2017 - 11:15am
Rick Hohlt
Years ago women’s college basketball was a big thing on the Lincoln Parish athletics sports scene.
Today, it’s “back to the future” for Louisiana Tech’s and Grambling State’s women’s hoops programs.
While neither team earned NCAA Women’s Tournament berths, both still are putting on their dancing shoes after being selected to play in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament as announced late Monday night.
Louisiana Tech will open up play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Friday when the Lady Techsters travel to play at SMU.
Game times will be released today.
