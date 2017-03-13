› Home ›
United Way honors local volunteers, hosts Listening Tour
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/13/2017 - 1:54pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
The United Way of Northeast Louisiana recently announced its 2017 Community Listening Tour.
“The purpose of the Community Listening Tour is to gather a broad range of perspectives and combine this with best practices, expert knowledge and research, to identify what local people aspire for our community,” said Amy Scott, director of marketing and communications for United Way of Northeast Louisiana.
“This is a unique opportunity for community members to provide their input and help shape the future of United Way of Northeast Louisiana.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos