No big dance for Dunkin’ Dogs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/13/2017 - 1:30pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
The 2016-17 basketball season for the Louisiana Tech Dunkin’ Dogs looks to have come to an end after they failed to receive a berth to the NIT Tournament on Sunday.
Tech fell to Marshall 93-77 on Friday afternoon inside Legacy Arena in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals.
Middle Tenneesee won the C-USA men’s tournament championship and will be the lone representative in national tournament play.
Marshall, which fell to MTSU in Saturday’s C-USA title game, did not receive an invitation to the NIT tourney.
