No big dance for Dunkin’ Dogs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/13/2017 - 1:30pm
T. Scott Boatright

The 2016-17 basketball season for the Louisiana Tech Dunkin’ Dogs looks to have come to an end after they failed to receive a berth to the NIT Tournament on Sunday.

Tech fell to Marshall 93-77 on Friday afternoon inside Legacy Arena in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals.

Middle Tenneesee won the C-USA men’s tournament championship and will be the lone representative in national tournament play.

Marshall, which fell to MTSU in Saturday’s C-USA title game, did not receive an invitation to the NIT tourney.

