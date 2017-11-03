› Home ›
Series finale cancelled due to snow
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:51pm
in
Leader Sports Service
The series finale between Louisiana Tech and Arkansas State has officially been cancelled due to heavy snow in the North Arkansas area.
The two teams were originally set to square off at 1 p.m. today but weather forced the cancellation of the rubber match.
The Bulldogs look to add an opponent later in the season to replace the cancelled game.
Louisiana Tech returns to the diamond on at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a midweek home contest vs. Grambling State.
