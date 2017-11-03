  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs split at Arkansas St.

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:51pm
in
Leader Sports Service
tehc.jpg
Louisiana Tech split a pair of games at Arkansas State on Friday, winning the opener 19-3 before falling 6-5 in the nightcap.

JONESBORO, Ark. — On a cold Friday in Jonesboro, Louisiana Tech split a doubleheader with Arkansas State, first with a commanding victory, followed by a heartbreaking loss to the Red Wolves.

In game one of the doubleheader, Louisiana Tech put on an offensive clinic. The Bulldogs put up multiple runs in four different innings, including a sixth-run sixth inning, leading to an emphatic 19-3 win.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share