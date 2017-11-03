› Home ›
Rally by Tech softball team falls short
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:49pm
Leader Sports Service
It was a too-little, too-late sort of Saturday on the diamond as the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters fell 4-3 to Marshall in the third and final game of the three-game Conference series at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Tech (16-9, 2-1 Conference USA) won its sixth straight Conference USA regular season series dating back to last season, although Charlotte (16-10, 1-2 C-USA) salvaged the third and final game, holding off a late inning rally by the Lady Techsters.
