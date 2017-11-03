  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ex-West Monroe High, LSU OL Whitworth to join Rams

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:48pm
O.K. Davis
Former West Monroe High/LSU All-American Andrew Whitworth made it a family affair when he signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Joining him at the introductory press conference were wife Melissa, sons Drew (6) and Michael (4) and daughter Sarah (6).

The former West Monroe High and LSU offensive lineman who had played only for the Cincinnati Bengals since being a second round (55th overall), NFL draftee in 2006, has signed a three-year free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams that punches out some long-term numbers, the main reason for leaving the Bengals’ offer on the table.

That new contract is worth $36 million with $15 million guaranteed.

