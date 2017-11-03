› Home ›
Ex-West Monroe High, LSU OL Whitworth to join Rams
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:44pm
O.K. Davis
ily are trading a long love affair with Cincinnati for sunny Los Angeles.
The former West Monroe High and LSU offensive lineman who had played only for the Cincinnati Bengals since being a second round (55th overall), NFL draftee in 2006, has signed a three-year free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams that punches out some long-term numbers, the main reason for leaving the Bengals’ offer on the table.
That new contract is worth $36 million with $15 million guaranteed.
