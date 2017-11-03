› Home ›
Tech soccer opens spring slate today at UCA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:47pm
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team will spend the next five weekends on the pitch for its spring schedule, beginning at 1:30 p.m. today at Central Arkansas.
The slate continues with a full day on Saturday playing at the University of Louisiana-Moroe in the morning. The team will then return back to Ruston and play the annual alumni game at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex that night.
The following weekend on March 26 is a matchup at Stephen F. Austin. Then on April 1, the Lady Techsters will travel to south Louisiana to take on LSU.
