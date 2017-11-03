› Home ›
D5 11-U team wins tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:46pm
in
The Ruston-based District 5 11-and-under baseball team recently captured first place with three wins in the Snowball Classic Trournament held at Warhawk Field at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Pictured above are coaches Eddie Parkman (left) and Brandon Watts (right) with the team. Pictured at right (from left to right) are players who hit home runs in the tourney: Guage Shepherd, Wyatt Watts, Canyon Compton and Jacob Lilley.
