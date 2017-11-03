  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
TSU takes down GSU women for SWAC title

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:18pm
031217 GSUW Thompson C.jpg
Grambling State’s John’ea Thompson is assisted after going down hard during Saturday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Championship Game against Texas Southern at the Toyota Center in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Southern had earned berths to postseason tournaments before but getting the NCAA Tournament was an item on the bucket list not yet checked off.

Tournament MVP Joyce Kennerson poured in 29 points, including the clinching free throw with 4.7 seconds left, and Texas Southern earned that elusive first-ever NCAA Tournament berth with a 70-66 win over Grambling in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.

