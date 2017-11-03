› Home ›
TSU takes down GSU women for SWAC title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:18pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Southern had earned berths to postseason tournaments before but getting the NCAA Tournament was an item on the bucket list not yet checked off.
Tournament MVP Joyce Kennerson poured in 29 points, including the clinching free throw with 4.7 seconds left, and Texas Southern earned that elusive first-ever NCAA Tournament berth with a 70-66 win over Grambling in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.
