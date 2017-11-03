  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Wagner joins Tech Athletics as CFO

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:16pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech Athletics Director Tommy McClelland has announced the hiring of Mark Wagner as the department’s associate athletic director and chief financial officer.

Wagner comes to Louisiana Tech from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, where he was the director of business operations and athletics business services coordinator since 2014.

