G-Men fall in semifinals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:15pm
in
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalan McCloud scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Demontrae Jefferson added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists and Texas Southern used a big second-half run to beat Grambling 72-67 on Friday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.
Marvin Jones had nine points and 11 rebounds and Kevin Scott grabbed 10 boards for top-seeded Texas Southern (22-11), which defeated No. 2 seed Alcorn State in Saturday’s SWAC championship game.
