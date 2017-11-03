  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Men fall in semifinals

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:15pm
in
031217 GSU Mitchell C.jpg
Grambling State’s Ervin Mitchell and the Tigers fell to Texas Southern Saturday in Southwestern Athletic Conference semifinals play at the Toyota Center in Hoston. Mitchell led GSU with 19 points.

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalan McCloud scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Demontrae Jefferson added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists and Texas Southern used a big second-half run to beat Grambling 72-67 on Friday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.
Marvin Jones had nine points and 11 rebounds and Kevin Scott grabbed 10 boards for top-seeded Texas Southern (22-11), which defeated No. 2 seed Alcorn State in Saturday’s SWAC championship game.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share