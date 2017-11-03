  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

The ‘Rain Man’ was a respected, tough love teacher

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:12pm
in
O.K. Davis
Davis, Buddy 2015.jpg

Nowadays, at the Princeton Place, room No. 61 doesn’t look the same.

I keep thinking that Earvin Ryland is going to turn around in his chair and look up when I yell out, ‘’Mr. Ryland!’’

That shoutout became a ritual whenever I would see him in his room or being escorted by an aide to the dining hall.

‘’Mr. Ryland!’’

His room was right across from mine (No. 58).

Mr. Ryland — ‘’Mr.’’ is used out of respect — was in No. 61.

Sadly, I’ve lost another special neighbor (Joe Hinton, room No. 60, passed away recently) and my heart is aching because of it.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share