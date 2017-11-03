› Home ›
The ‘Rain Man’ was a respected, tough love teacher
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:12pm
in
O.K. Davis
Nowadays, at the Princeton Place, room No. 61 doesn’t look the same.
I keep thinking that Earvin Ryland is going to turn around in his chair and look up when I yell out, ‘’Mr. Ryland!’’
That shoutout became a ritual whenever I would see him in his room or being escorted by an aide to the dining hall.
‘’Mr. Ryland!’’
His room was right across from mine (No. 58).
Mr. Ryland — ‘’Mr.’’ is used out of respect — was in No. 61.
Sadly, I’ve lost another special neighbor (Joe Hinton, room No. 60, passed away recently) and my heart is aching because of it.
