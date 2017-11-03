Herd shoots down Dunkin’ Dogs

  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech coach Eric Konkol saw Marshall connect on 19-of-35 3-point shots Friday en route to a 93-77 victory in Conference USA semfinals play in Birmingham, Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Louisiana Tech was not able to overcome a hot-shooting Marshall team that hit 19 3-pointers to get past the Bulldogs, 93-77, on Friday afternoon inside Legacy Arena in the C-USA Tournament Semifinals.

Tech (23-10) pulled within single digits on multiple occasions, trying to attempt a comeback similar to one they pulled off earlier this season in Ruston. Marshall (20-14) did not allow it to happen this time though, shooting its way to the championship game and its first win in seven tries all-time against the ’Dogs.

