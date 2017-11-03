› Home ›
W. Kentucky tops Lady Techsters
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:09pm
in
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sidnee Bopp hit six 3-pointers in the first half and Western Kentucky University held Louisiana Tech in check defensively in the second half as the Hilltoppers defeated the Lady Techsters 77-53 Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in the semifinals of the 2017 Conference USA Tournament.
With the loss, Louisiana Tech is now 18-13 on the season and will wait to find out about possible postseason play on Monday.
