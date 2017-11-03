› Home ›
Bulldogs begin spring football practice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:08pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Head coach Skip Holtz and the Louisiana Tech Football team opened the first of 15 spring practices Friday afternoon in sunshine, while Saturday afternoon was a different story as the Bulldogs practiced for two hours in the rain Saturday morning to close out the weekend.
The Bulldogs return to the field for practice No. 3 Monday, but the Bulldogs were able to weather the storm on Friday and Saturday as the team worked out in shells and completed the first two practice sessions of spring ball.
