  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldogs begin spring football practice

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:08pm
in
Leader Sports Service
practice.jpg
Louisiana Tech football coach Skip Holtz talks to his Bulldogs following Friday’s first spring practice session.

Head coach Skip Holtz and the Louisiana Tech Football team opened the first of 15 spring practices Friday afternoon in sunshine, while Saturday afternoon was a different story as the Bulldogs practiced for two hours in the rain Saturday morning to close out the weekend.

The Bulldogs return to the field for practice No. 3 Monday, but the Bulldogs were able to weather the storm on Friday and Saturday as the team worked out in shells and completed the first two practice sessions of spring ball.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share