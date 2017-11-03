› Home ›
Tennis Techsters shut out Grambling
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:03pm
in
Leader Sports Service
After going seven straight matches on the road, the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team returned home on Friday and picked up a 6-0 shutout win over crosstown foe Grambling State at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.
Tech (8-7) improved to 3-0 on its home courts this season, grabbing the doubles point and then sweeping all five courts in singles.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos