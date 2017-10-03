  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Mosquitoes make early comeback

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:54pm
in
Nancy Bergeron

Mosquitoes. They’re back and they’re here earlier than usual.

That’s why mosquito abatement officials are asking residents to clear their property of standing water and debris around which the larvae can breed.

“I’m already seeing mosquitoes, especially when the sun’s setting,” Kelli Nestrude, contract manager for Vector Disease Control International, the company that provides mosquito abatement services for city, said Thursday.

She attributed the early arrival of several species of mosquitoes to the unseasonably warm winter.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share