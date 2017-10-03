› Home ›
Milstead receives $10K raise
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:52pm
Derek J. Amaya
Schools superintendent Mike Milstead received a $10,000 salary raise at Tuesday night’s Lincoln Parish School Board meeting.
The school board unanimously approved a four-year extension that will see Milstead’s salary increase from $137,197 per year to $147,197 per year.
The school board has the option to review Milstead’s salary each year in order to determine if Milstead receives his raise or not, said George Murphy, the school district’s business manager.
“The board typically looked at (former schools superintendent Danny) Bell every two years,” Murphy said.
