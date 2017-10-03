› Home ›
Tarbutton Road project ready to begin
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:50pm
After 22 years of waiting, ‘we’re finally there’
Nancy Bergeron
After 22 years of waiting, events have fallen into place in recent days that should allow the Tarbutton Road interchange project to finally begin.
Here’s what’s happened:
• Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development has agreed to pick up $5 million in additional costs on project.
• DOTD has approved the construction plans and contractor’s bid.
• Ruston’s Board of Alderman awarded a $2.6 million construction, engineering and inspection contract to Beast Engineering, of Bossier City.
