Tech’s School of Design presents art
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:42pm
Today we’re happy to share visual arts news from Louisiana Tech University’s School of Design.
Tech’s Schools of Biological Sciences and Liberal Arts invite the public to a reception and auction event 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at the FJ Taylor Visual Arts Center Gallery at 1 Mayfield Avenue in Ruston on campus.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at the Marbury Alumni Center or at the event for $10.
This exhibit features the work of 18 Tech art students that have created unique scientific digital illustrations for the New Frontiers in Biomedical Research lecture series.
