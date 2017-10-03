› Home ›
Laughter is the best medicine
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:35pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
The funny thing about laughter is that it does more than just leave you with a smile.
Laughter has been proven to lead to better health. Who knew?
According to research from California’s Loma Linda University, there are pretty convincing health benefits of laughter that will make you roar, belly laugh, guffaw and giggle far more often.
Among those benefits is that laughter is a natural pain killer.
