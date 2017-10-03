› Home ›
Mosquitoes return: Fight the bite
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:31pm
Rick Hohlt
Spring hasn’t officially arrived yet but the mosquitoes have.
For the second consecutive year, the winged nuisances have made earlier-than-normal local appearances. Last year, officials begin spotting them in May and blamed the historic March 2016 flooding for their early onset.
And this year? The weather’s still the culprit, specifically that we’ve had no winter to speak of.
So the buzzing pests have settled in once again.
