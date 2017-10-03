  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Mosquitoes return: Fight the bite

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:31pm
in
Rick Hohlt

Spring hasn’t officially arrived yet but the mosquitoes have.

For the second consecutive year, the winged nuisances have made earlier-than-normal local appearances. Last year, officials begin spotting them in May and blamed the historic March 2016 flooding for their early onset.

And this year? The weather’s still the culprit, specifically that we’ve had no winter to speak of.

So the buzzing pests have settled in once again.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share