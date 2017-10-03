› Home ›
GSU teams set for SWAC semfinals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:28pm
Grambling State University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will play in Southwestern Athletic Conference semfinals action today at the Toyota Center in Houston. Shakyla Hill, above left, and the Lady Tigers will face Southern at noon today while Nigel Ribero, above right, and G-Men will take on Texas Southern at 2:30 p.m.
