Former Bulldog Dixon suspended for four games
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:27pm
in
O.K. Davis
Kenneth Dixon, the career rushing leader in Louisiana Tech history, will have a shortened second season in the NFL.
The Strong, Arkansas, native has been suspended for the first four games in 2017 after violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, officials for the Baltimore Ravens and NFL announced Thursday.
Dixon, a fourth-round pick in 2016, had a promising rookie campaign in which he rushed for 382 yards and two touchdowns.
He was expected to compete for a starting running back role this season.
