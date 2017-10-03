  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech softball to host Charlotte

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:25pm
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech will host the Charlotte 49ers this weekend in a three-game Conference USA series at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

Due to the weather forecast for the weekend, the schedule for the three games has been changed.

Tech and Charlotte will play a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. today and a single game Saturday.

However, Saturday’s game time won’t be decided upon until later today.

