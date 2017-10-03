› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs reach semis
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:23pm
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball was locked in from the tip in the C-USA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night against UAB.
The Bulldogs had four players score in double figures and led wire-to-wire for the convincing 69-57 victory over the Blazers inside Legacy Arena.
With the victory, Tech (23-9) moves onto the semifinals for the third time in the last four years. They will face off against the winner of Marshall and Old Dominion at 2 p.m. today in a matchup that will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
