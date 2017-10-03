› Home ›
Techsters top Charlotte
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 1:20pm
Western Kentucky up next today
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the second time this season, Louisiana Tech held one of Conference USA’s top offensive units in check as the Lady Techsters defeated the 49ers 66-55 Thursday afternoon at Bartow Arena in the Conference USA Quarterfinals.
With the win, Tech (18-12) advances to play regular season league champion Western Kentucky (25-6) in the C-USA Semifinals. Tipoff for the contest is set for 4:30 p.m. today at Legacy Arena and the game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on ESPN 97.7 FM and KTKC 92.9 FM. It can also be watched online at AmericanSportsNet.com.
