GSU alumna selected as provost, VP of academic affairs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 12:20pm
Greta Carter, GSU Media Bureau
A number of universities sought to recruit Ellen Smiley as an undergraduate student.
Her parents encouraged her to attend Grambling State University; both her parents and her sister are alumni.
Now she’s the institution’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.
GSU President Rick Gallot quickly recognized Smiley’s attributes, contributions and deep love for Grambling State and chose her as his interim provost in August.
However, even after a national search that brought together a strong pool of finalists, Smiley was the unanimous choice of the search committee.
