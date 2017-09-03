  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
BESE approves rewriting of science standards

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 12:16pm
in
Derek J. Amaya

Louisiana’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday unanimously approved rewriting the state’s 20-year-old science standards, the third oldest science standards in the country.

The major change is a set of multi-dimensional standards that are designed to be more rigorous and student-centered, said Cathi Cox-Boniol, chair of the standards committee that presented to BESE.

