Gallot envisions state-of-the-art library for GSU students, faculty
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 12:14pm
Will Sutton, GSU Media Bureau
A nationally known library design consultant met with Grambling State University president Rick Gallot; faculty, staff and student representatives and Louisiana Board of Regents and University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors members to start the process of replacing the A.C. Lewis Library with a 21st century library with a much stronger focus on digital resources and technology services.
GSU’s library was built in 1962 and an addition was added in 1986. With decades of use, and limited maintenance, the building is not what it used to be.
