Addiction is a serious problem
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 12:08pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
There’s certain hours of the day where a call comes through and nothing good will come out of the conversation.
The type of calls to put a lump inside your throat or make your heart drop when you see who is calling.
I received that type of call at about 4:52 a.m. several weeks ago. It was my mother.
When I answered, my mother mustered up as much strength as she could — battling away streams of tears — to tell me a best friend of mine overdosed on heroin and passed away.
I don’t know if there’s any word out there that can describe what went through my head after I hung up.
