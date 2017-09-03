  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Preventing pollen from painful spring

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 12:06pm
in
Rick Hohlt

Parish residents may have begun noticing that the area has begun to look a bit more yellow as of late.

With spring approaching, pollen is in the air. And with pollen moving through the area, allergies become rampant.

Pollen are microorganisms help trees, weeds and grasses to reproduce during the spring season.

An allergy is a heightened sensitivity to a foreign substance, called an allergen that causes the body’s defense system, the immune system, to overreact when defending itself.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share