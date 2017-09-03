› Home ›
Preventing pollen from painful spring
Rick Hohlt
Parish residents may have begun noticing that the area has begun to look a bit more yellow as of late.
With spring approaching, pollen is in the air. And with pollen moving through the area, allergies become rampant.
Pollen are microorganisms help trees, weeds and grasses to reproduce during the spring season.
An allergy is a heightened sensitivity to a foreign substance, called an allergen that causes the body’s defense system, the immune system, to overreact when defending itself.
